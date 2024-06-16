

Nairobi: The Samburu county government has initiated a school feeding program aimed at benefiting 38,000 pupils across 536 Early Childhood Development (ECD) schools. This initiative marks the beginning of the term two school feeding program, focusing on enhancing enrollment and retention rates among young learners.

According to Kenya News Agency, the program was launched with the dispatch of 4,000 bags of rice, 700 bags of beans, and 700 jerry cans of cooking oil. Samburu County Education CEC Mark Egelan emphasized the positive impact the feeding program has had on ECD enrollment and retention, particularly in a region where most pastoralist children typically consume only one meal a day.

Egelan highlighted the importance of strict supervision of the food supplies in schools and cautioned educators against misusing the resources for personal benefit. He urged that any misappropriation should be reported to the authorities, emphasizing accountability in the program’s implementation.

The county government h

as collaborated with the Kenya Drylands Education Fund (KDEF) for the distribution and monitoring of the program. This partnership ensures that the resources reach the intended beneficiaries and that the program objectives are met effectively.