Scrap on coastal areas of Luanda and Bengo provinces will be removed

The scrap along the sea coastal areas of Luanda and Bengo provinces will be removed soon, Angop learnt on Wednesday from an official source.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Maritime Agency, Anisabel Veríssimo e Costa, told press in Luanda that the two companies were recently selected through a public tender to carry out the cleaning work on coastline and the seabed I both provinces.

Anisabel Veríssimo e Costa spoke to press on side-lines of the 3rd Conference on “The Cluster of the Sea beyond Oil”, promoted by the magazine Economia e Mercado”.

Without advancing a starting date, she said that “to carry out this activity, the only thing missing is the signature of the contract for the last adjustments”.

Anisabel Veríssimo e Costa also informed that there are already other companies in both provinces to start this year the work of collecting waste from the seas.

“Now that the tender is held, it is not the responsibility of the national maritime agency to inform the details, but of the winning companies”, she clarified.

Regarding the theme of the conference, Anisabel Veríssimo e Costa considers that the blue economy at national level can be boosted with cooperation between regulatory bodies in the maritime sector.

She stressed that in order to protect the sea; the agency is committed to maritime regulation in partnership with the ministries of Fisheries and the Interior.

In turn, the administrator for the Commercial area of the Regulatory Agency for Cargo and Logistics Certification of Angola (ARCCLA), Maria Bravos, underlined that Angola has the conditions to expand the blue economy in the country.

“We have conditions to leverage our blue economy, if we look at the Port of Lobito, where we have a very strong fishing and salt industry”, she said.

The blue economy promotes economic growth based on the preservation of marine ecosystems and environmental sustainability

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)