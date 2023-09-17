Mr Erickson Abakah, the Member of Parliament for the Shama constituency, has sponsored a health screening exercise for people within the affected communities of the Anto-Aboso quarry explosion.

The residents had their eyes and general health status examined for immediate care or referral.

Mr Abakah said the general health screening was to ensure that health professionals detected any symptoms on time for medications to avoid complications in the future.

‘We know these gases pollute the air and causes irritation on skins, eyes, throat and other parts of the body hence, our decision to organize the screening to save the lives of affected communities. ‘

Ms. Naa Dede Okine, Shama District Health Director, called on benevolent institutions and individuals to come to their aid with medical supplies to manage the aftermath of the explosion in Anto-Aboso.

The explosion at the Omni Quarry had affected surrounding communities members in diverse ways, and throughout the week, the health team had administered different kinds of assistance to alleviate the health implications of the disaster amidst constraints.

She said the health directorate had managed with some limited supplies from the Regional Directorate and were at their wit end.

‘This is an ongoing process and we need to access affected communities in the four sub-districts to ascertain the level of health impact, prescribe medication or even refer to a bigger heath facility for care’.

The explosion, which killed five people and injured many others, also destroyed four CHPS compounds in the area.

The District, she said, was assessing the level of impact through constant interaction with communities and recording impact for future actions

