Shopee Singapore Collaborates with Children’s Cancer Foundation for Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024.



Douala: Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF) are excited to announce a new collaboration to support The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024, a unique art exhibition and auction aimed at empowering youth survivors who face employment challenges due to their health struggles by providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity and resilience.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Shopee is pledging significant support to The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 initiative, with a series of activities designed to engage the public, raise awareness, and facilitate donations to CCF. One of the key components of this support is a S$10,000 donation through Shopee’s popular Kiap Kiap game. Every 5 plays of the game contribute S$0.01 to the cause, with the accumulated amount directed to CCF’s programs supporting youth cancer survivors. Additionally, Shopee will feature stories of the youth survivors and their artwork on its website, raising aware

ness about childhood cancer and the strength of these young individuals.

Shopee’s Director, Chua Kel Jin, expressed the company’s commitment, stating, “We are deeply honored to collaborate with the Children’s Cancer Foundation on this meaningful initiative. At Shopee, we believe in the power of community, creativity, and giving back. Through Shopee Kiap Kiap and this partnership, we hope to raise awareness and provide these young survivors with a platform to shine.”

The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 Initiative aims to spotlight the extraordinary creativity of youth cancer survivors, offering them a chance to express themselves through art. The program provides these resilient young individuals with access to customized art skills training that not only hones their craft but also opens doors to future career opportunities. By empowering them with the tools to develop their talents, the initiative helps foster a sense of purpose, self-confidence, and hope.

The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur 2024 initiative will

kick off on 3 December and run until 12 December 2024. Those interested in learning more about the initiative or participating in the Shopee Kiap Kiap game can visit https://shopee.sg/m/1212kiap-ccf.