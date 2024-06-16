

Mombasa: Patients with Sickle Cell anaemia in Homa Bay are calling on the government to ease their burden by subsidising the high cost of essential medication, particularly hydroxyurea. Speaking during World Sickle Cell Day at Nyalkilnyi Health Facility in Homa Bay town, a 37-year-old Everline Awuor, who is a sickle cell warrior, appealed to the government to make hydroxyurea free of charge, just like medications for HIV and tuberculosis, or at least subsidise it to make it affordable for warriors from low-income families.





According to Kenya News Agency, Awuor expressed the financial strain of maintaining her health, highlighting that beyond the physical pain, the cost is overwhelming. Hydroxyurea is among other medications for managing the painful and life-threatening symptoms of the disease and improving the quality of life. While the drug is available at some local pharmacies, patients complained that it was rarely stocked in public hospitals, a situation that pushes them to local pharmacies seeking the highly priced drugs.





Awuor noted the challenge in accessing the drug, stating, ‘This drug is rarely available in public hospitals and we are often forced to buy it from pharmacies, which is difficult, especially when you do not have the money to buy the daily dose.’ She further lamented that hydroxyurea costs Sh50 per capsule, requiring two each day, which amounts to Sh100 daily-a sum that is often hard to secure, forcing difficult choices between essential needs like food and medicine.





Caregivers, including Ken Ouma and Jackline Oginga, echoed Awuor’s sentiments, expressing that the cost of medication is overwhelming and not covered under the new Social Health Authority (SHA), leaving the financial burden entirely on families. Ouma stressed the emotional toll of watching their children suffer due to the inability to afford necessary medication.





Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic blood disorder impacting the shape and function of red blood cells, leading to chronic pain, infections, and fatigue, with severe complications arising without proper medication. Steven Kimwaki, Mobile Health Activity Manager for M©decins Sans Fronti¨res (MSF), emphasized the need for government support, not only in subsidising medications like hydroxyurea but also in increasing awareness and expanding care access.





Kimwaki called on partners and the government to ensure the availability of these drugs at health facilities, noting that hydroxyurea is crucial for improving patient outcomes, alongside preventive treatments like malaria drugs, vaccines, and antibiotics, especially for children prone to infections. MSF is currently supporting sickle cell patients at three facilities within Homa Bay town, including Nyalkilnyi, Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Marindi Health Centre.





He highlighted that they are managing 170 patients at Nyalkilnyi alone, with most seeking help late due to lack of access to early screening and treatment. Kimwaki also emphasized the importance of community education to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

