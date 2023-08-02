St. Anthony of Padua School wins NCCE’s inaugural Smart Governors Constitution Quiz



The St. Anthony of Padua Basic School in Sunyani has been crowned winners of the maiden National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Smart Governors Constitution Quiz in the Bono Region.

The school, represented by Godwin Bitho and Nandy Miriam Dakurah, secured a total of 60 points to become the winners.

The St. James Junior High School (JHS), also in Sunyani, took the second place with 53 points, the Kalvero Preparatory School at Odumase came third with 49.5 points, while Dumasua RC JHS and St. Theresa’s JHS at Drobo secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with 48 and 45 points.

The winning school was presented with a 43-inch flat-screen television, gold medals for the governors and patrons, a plaque, 20 copies of the 1992 Constitution, customised NCCE exercise books, and a dinner at the Eusbett Hotel.

The St. James JHS received silver medals, 20 copies of the 1992 Constitution, and customised NCCE exercise books, while the Kalvero Preparatory School received bronze medals in addition to

the books and Constitution.

The fourth and fifth placed schools each received certificates of participation, the exercise books and Constitution.

Ms Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of NCCE, highlighted the significance of the competition, which was to ensure comprehensive understanding of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution.

It also aims to capture the attention of the youth about the fundamental laws that govern the nation and instill a sense of civic responsibility in them to actively participate in shaping the future of the country.

She expressed concern over the gradual decline in the Ghanaian values and emphasised the importance of learning the dictates of the Constitution to imbibe a sense of national identity and the Ghanaian values in the children and the youth.

She, thus, appealed to corporate institutions to support the NCCE’s programme to ensure its sustenance.

Source: Ghana News Agency