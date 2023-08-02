GES hosts Circuit Games in Tema 



The?Tema Metro Education Directorate of the?Ghana Education Service (GES)?has organised?circuit games?for?schools in?Twedease?Circuit.

They were; St. Paul Methodist J.H.S.,?Dorsons?School Complex, Lorenz Wolf Preparatory School,?Twedease?J.H.S. and Primary, Padmore Primary School, and?Akodzo?J.H.S.??

The Circuit games held at the?Twedease?School Park in Tema?form part of activities to use sports to instil discipline in students?Mr Theophilus?Akrobeto, an officer from GES?told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk in an interview.

He?said that the aim of the games was to shape well-rounded individuals to give students the platform to learn valuable life skills like teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.

He said the event featured students from schools in the?Twedease?Circuit in the Tema Metro competing in two different sports disciplines, including football and netball.

GNA Tema Regional Sports Team?observed?during the games that the?atmosphere?was filled with anticipation as young athletes s

howcased their skills, with teachers and fellow students cheering them on from the stands.?

Speaking with some participants, they said competing against other schools pushed them to give their best.

Other students around also said the games give them the opportunity to make new friends and serve as an avenue for them to relax as they’ve been studying and writing tests all term.?

The participants, officials, and students gathered for a closing ceremony, celebrating not only the winners but also the collective spirit of unity that defined the event.?

Source: Ghana News Agency