

Ouagadougou: The Stallions A’ of Burkina Faso stand on the cusp of a significant achievement as they prepare to face the Mourabitounes of Mauritania on August 13 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. A win in this decisive Group B fixture of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 will secure their passage to the quarter-finals.





According to Burkina Information Agency, following Tanzania’s victory over Madagascar (2-1) and Mauritania’s win against the Central African Republic (1-0), the path to the quarter-finals has cleared up for Burkina Faso. A victory in their upcoming match will earn them the last available spot in the quarter-finals, with Tanzania already guaranteed the top position in Group B.





The Burkina Faso team has intensified their preparations, devising strategies to overcome Mauritania. Their recent triumph over the Central African Republic (4-2) has fueled hopes for a historic qualification. Assistant coach Pierre Bazi© highlighted the team’s improving form but acknowledged areas needing enhancement, especially in terms of consistency and defensive reactions. He praised the tactical organization of Mauritania and emphasized the importance of intelligence in such competitions.





Physical fitness remains a priority, with physical trainer Wilfried Dah ensuring the team’s readiness, while Dr. Evariste Bakon©, overseeing the squad’s health, reported minimal injury concerns. Despite a minor foot injury to one player, the team anticipates full fitness ahead of the match.





Experienced right-back Hadalou Sagn¨ expressed confidence in the team’s unity and determination to qualify, emphasizing their collective spirit and focus on national pride.





In the standings, Tanzania leads with a perfect record, followed by Mauritania and Burkina Faso. The 2024 CHAN, rescheduled to 2025, is hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from August 2 to 30.

