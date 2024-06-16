

Nairobi: The Government has designated six official fan zones in Nairobi to offer Harambee Stars supporters an inclusive, safe, and festive atmosphere during Sunday’s 2024 Total Energies African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixture against Zambia. The Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, announced that the zones will be located at Uhuru Park (CBD), the Luckysummer-Ngomongo area behind Kasarani Stadium, Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds.





According to Kenya News Agency, these zones are strategically placed within Nairobi’s neighborhoods to allow fans to watch the match on large screens in a safe, well-managed environment, thereby easing crowd pressure on Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium. Mvurya stated that these fan zones will help bring the stadium atmosphere closer to the people while ensuring attendance is managed in line with CAF requirements.





The CS praised Kenyans for their unwavering support of the national team and urged them to combine their passion with discipline and adherence to tournament protocols. He assured the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the Government will support FKF to ensure Kenyans conform to set standards and regulations, emphasizing heightened security measures and awareness campaigns to enlighten fans on expectations.





During an impromptu media briefing at Talanta Plaza ahead of Sunday’s match, Mvurya appealed to supporters nationwide to help the country comply with international standards, avoid sanctions, and protect Kenya’s hosting reputation. He underscored the importance of exercising restraint and avoiding actions that contravene CAF regulations, describing it as the highest form of patriotism.





Following a strategy session with CAF officials, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the Local Organizing Committee, and senior National Police Service officers, the Government resolved to enhance security at both MISC-Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadiums. Measures will include thorough checks at entry points, ticket verification, and increased police oversight inside and outside the venues.





The Government has received reports of attempts to circulate counterfeit tickets, and in response, they have engaged the ticketing office to implement strict authentication measures to ensure only genuine ticket holders gain access. Mvurya stressed that these measures aim to protect fans from fraud, maintain order, and safeguard the integrity of the tournament.





Ultimately, the CS urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers at the official fan zones or within the stadium’s set capacity to rally behind Harambee Stars in their final group match against Zambia.

