STMA initiates 17 projects in five years – MCE

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has in the past five years initiated 17 projects to improve the livelihoods of residents in the Metropolis.

The project, some of which are completed, while others are at various stages of completion are under the District Assemblies Common Fund, Districts Development Fund, GETFUND, European Union, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and Deutsche Bank are all geared towards the transformation of the metropolis.

The projects include redevelopment of the Takoradi market circle which has 81.20 percent overall progress to date, Engineering works 100 percent, procurement 88.85 percent and construction 60.86 percent.

The construction of a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Kansaworado , a Community Health Planning Service compound at Kojokrom, teachers’ accommodation for Mberedane Basic school, construction of a six-seater water and sanitation with an overhead tank for Essikado Junior High School and three mechanised boreholes for Ahanta Mampong, Ntaamakrom and Kwesikrom.

The others are construction of a three-unit classroom block with office and store for Bishop Essuah Roman Catholic primary school at Takoradi, construction of a two-unit classroom block with a dining hall, office, store, kitchen, washroom, as well as the provision of furniture and enclosed fencing for James Anglican school at Ahanta Akromakrom.

The rest are the construction of a single storey training center with workshop and external works for Twin-cities in sustainable partnership at STMA Depot in Sekondi, rehabilitation of four-Unit classroom block with office and store, Two-unit classroom block and completion of one-unit block for M/AJHS and KG at Anoe, construction of two Six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Ryner Paul school at Nyiresia and Diabene and the construction of a mechanized borehole with an overhead tank at the demonstration farm in Sekondi.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, Metropolitan Chief Executive, who made these known at the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the eighth assembly in Sekondi, noted that the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty had provided financial support and assistance to 54 persons with Disabilities and three disability groups.

He said last year the Metropolitan Assembly targeted to mobilize GHC 44, 776.117.57, but managed to mobilize 42, 971,737.52 revenue representing 95.97 percentage revenue.

A total of GHC 14, 973,412.84 was budgeted as Internally Generated Fund (IGF) but GHC14, 006.227.17 actual were realized representing 93.54 percent.

The MCE said the Assembly budgeted an expenditure of GHC44, 776.177.56 and had an actual expenditure of GHC41, 919,314.90 representing 93.61 percent and called on all to strive even harder to mobilize sufficient funds for the execution of their development agenda

Mr Issah announced that the salaries of IGF staff had been adjusted upwards from 22 percent to 42 percent and tasked the staff to work harder to justify the increment.

Source: Ghana News Agency