Student Drowns in River Manyu, Search Efforts Underway



Mamfe: A student of Government Technical High School (GTHS) Mamfe has drowned in River Manyu, sources have confirmed. The incident occurred on Saturday when the student, along with two others, escaped from school to go swimming. While the other two students returned home safely, the third student went missing.

According to Cameroon News Agency, a search effort was launched early Saturday morning by divers from Egbekaw village, but so far, the body of the missing student has not been found. One of the divers expressed concerns that the incident may have spiritual undertones, suggesting that the family of the missing student should meet with the chiefs of Egbekaw village to perform sacrifices to retrieve the body.

Local sources have raised concerns about the frequency of students escaping from school to swim in the river, with some even cooking and consuming food and drinks in the area. It is also alleged that the military recently apprehended some students who were smoking and drinking hot drinks near the ri

ver.