SW Governor Threatens Legal Action Against Contractors Over Delayed Projects.



Buea: Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai of the South West Region warned contractors who fail to complete projects in the 2024 fiscal year that they will face legal action. Speaking at the South West Regional Administrative and Security Coordination meeting on November 26, Bilai expressed frustration over slow project execution, particularly by contractors who had already been paid.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the Governor stated that he had instructed Senior Divisional Officers (SDOs) to report on delayed projects and promised legal action for those under his jurisdiction. He also pledged to escalate matters to the government for contractors outside his reach. He was particularly concerned as many of the contractors involved were from the region itself.

Bilai also highlighted the positive trend in government revenue, with collections reaching over 12 billion in November 2024, up from 7 billion in 2023 and 5 billion in 2022. He commended the region’s progress but urged continued vigilance as the festive s

eason approaches to ensure public safety.

The meeting, attended by administrative, military, and legislative officials, marked the final session of 2024, with upcoming transfers and appointments expected for regional administrators.