The Police, Armed Forces working to bring Bawku security situation under control



The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is collaborating with the Ghana Armed Forces to bring the security situation in and around Bawku under control.

This response follows an incident on Sunday, where unidentified gunmen blocked the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway near Gbimsi, a community close to Walewale, opened fire, and killed eight people, setting several vehicles ablaze.

‘Apart from the Police and Military deployment in Bawku and its surroundings, there is also a joint Police and Military presence along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway to ensure security and manage traffic,’ the police said in a statement.

The police assured the public that security agencies remain committed to peace, security, law, and order in the area.

Source: Ghana News Agency