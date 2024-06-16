

Mombasa: Thika Water and Sewerage Company (THIWASCO) has voiced concerns over the persistent issue of illegal water connections, which have resulted in significant financial losses and disrupted supply to its more than 43,000 direct customers.

According to Kenya News Agency, THIWASCO’s Managing Director, Moses Kinya, revealed that despite an increase in the company’s annual revenue from Sh600 million to Sh1 billion, the illegal connections continue to inflict substantial financial damage. Kinya warned that if these activities are not curtailed, the company might be compelled to raise water tariffs to offset the losses. He urged the public to report any instances of water theft or burst pipes to help mitigate the issue.

In an effort to enhance water supply, Kinya announced ambitious expansion plans, including increasing the company’s treatment capacities and water sources. The initiative aims to add an additional 110,000 cubic meters of water per day, augmenting the current supply of 36,000 cubic meters. A

key project in this expansion is the construction of a 40-meter-high mega dam, designed to produce 70,000 cubic meters daily. This dam, situated near the Kiama and Thika River junction, will be developed through a collaboration between the National Government and the Danish government (Danica), with construction expected to begin next year.

Kinya disclosed that the government approved the dam in January, and that the project designs are complete, with procurement currently underway. Additionally, the company is banking on an extra 21,000 cubic meters per day from the Kariminu II Dam, pending the National Government’s acquisition of necessary funding for its completion. Efforts are also underway to improve water treatment and distribution measures, projected to add another 16,000 to 20,000 cubic meters.

The process of connecting to the Kariminu II Dam is progressing smoothly, with the government having identified a contractor despite funding challenges. Kinya shared these insights during a stakeholder forum

in Thika town, where he also highlighted the addition of 16,000 new sewer line connections that have contributed to improved revenue collection.

Board Chair Maina Ruo emphasized the company’s long-term plans to enhance water supply in anticipation of Thika’s projected population growth, which suggests a water deficit of 110,000 cubic meters by 2047. He expressed confidence in the company’s readiness to meet the demands of Thika’s proposed industrial city status.

Thika Business Community Chair Alfred Wanyoike echoed the need for government support, urging the National Government to expedite funding, as residents continue to face persistent water shortages.