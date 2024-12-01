Tinubu, Ramaphosa to Co-Chair 11th Bi-National Commission.



Cape Town: President Bola Tinubu will leave France on Monday for Cape Town, South Africa, to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa. The BNC, scheduled for Dec. 3, will be preceded by a ministerial meeting on Dec. 2, at the South African Parliament Building in Cape Town.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu and Ramaphosa will engage in substantive talks on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional, and international matters, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement. Building on the commitments from their June 20 meeting in Johannesburg shortly after Ramaphosa’s inauguration, the two leaders will review the progress achieved since the 10th session of the BNC held in Abuja from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2021.

The 11th session of the BNC will feature deliberations across eight working groups, each focusing on a specific area of mutual interest.

These include political consultations, consular and migration, banking and finance, defense and security, manufacturing, social sector, mines and energy, and trade and investments, said the statement. At the high-level meeting, officials of both countries will sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The BNC was established in 1999 to further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The first session at the Heads of State level was held in October 2019 in Pretoria. The BNC provides a platform for sustaining high-level dialogue and promoting cooperation in critical areas such as diplomacy, economy, trade, security, and other areas of mutual interest.

This year’s meeting is particularly significant as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Commission, a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa. President Tinubu will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising state governors, ministers, and sen

ior government officials.