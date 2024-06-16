AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “We will not wait for the waves to wash away our homes and infrastructure”, was the declaration by the leader of the world’s smallest republic, just after the nation had used COP29 as a launchpad for the world’s most innovative climate resilience project.

“While the world debates climate action, we must take proactive steps to secure our nation’s future,” continued President of Nauru David Adeang.

A member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum made up of developing nations on the front line of climate change, Nauru’s government is challenging investors from across the world to be a part of a bold solution not just for the nation, but globally.

The country is embarking on a project that will reform their nation in the face of climate change, which as well as dealing with issues like food and water security, includes the “Higher Ground Initiative” – relocating almost their entire population from the coast to higher ground.

This project is huge. Some may call it audacious. And it’s expensive.

Yet the man leading the charge to raise a large portion of the funds through a unique citizenship program targeting climate investors and entrepreneurs says there is already significant interest from around the world from those wanting to become ‘climate citizens’.

New Zealander Edward Clark has an extensive background in international banking, financial crime and compliance, which is exactly why the Government of Nauru appointed him as CEO of the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program.

Mr Clark said unlike some citizenship by investment programs that have been the subject of controversy, the tightly managed Nauru program was about “flipping the narrative for climate vulnerable countries.”

“We want those who are passionate about the global future to become citizens because our goal is to transform Nauru from being a passive recipient of climate funding into an incubator for climate innovation.”

By that he means Nauru can become a model for how truly sustainable communities and their underlying infrastructure can be developed.

“Climate entrepreneurs can partner with Nauru to develop new solutions,” he said.

“Ecopreneurs can benefit from the necessary seed funding to develop new technologies and solutions, and Nauru will benefit from being a testing ground for new and cost-effective solutions.”

Mr Clark said while the citizenship program is new, he’s elated at the interest.

“The citizenship applications we have received are from those across the world who want to invest in climate resilience and be part of a higher purpose,” he said.





