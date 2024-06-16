

Nairobi: Labour leaders from across Africa have voiced a resounding call for justice, equity, and inclusion in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), warning that the continent’s flagship trade initiative must not leave workers behind. This message emerged from a high-level regional capacity development and political engagement forum held in Nairobi, where trade union leaders, policy experts, and labour researchers gathered to discuss how trade unions could assert their role in shaping Africa’s economic integration.





According to Kenya News Agency, the event was jointly organised by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions-Kenya (COTU-K), the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa), and the Labour Research Service (LRS), bringing together representatives from over ten African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia, Tunisia, Chad, South Africa, and Senegal.





In his address, Anes Nadone, First Assistant Secretary General of COTU-K and Secretary General of the Kenya Liquor Trade Alliance Union, emphasised the need for workers’ voices to be reflected at every stage of AfCFTA’s implementation. Nadone acknowledged the presence of a distinguished guest, Joel Odigie, the Secretary General (SG) of ITUC-Africa, whom he praised as a Pan-African labour icon.





‘Joel is our African boss, a man rooted in labour and a plant man too. Maybe for the Kenyan context, he’s the attorney of Africa. He speaks and fights for all of us,’ expressed Nadone. He delivered a firm statement on behalf of the organisers, calling on all African governments and institutions involved in AfCFTA to embrace inclusive, transparent, and equitable implementation that recognises workers as key development actors.





‘Trade unions are not passengers in this process,’ he asserted. ‘We are drivers of change and demand a seat at the table.’ Reading the declaration on behalf of the gathering, Nadone stated, ‘We have spoken with one voice. We want an AfCFTA that is inclusive, fair, and transformative. From now on, trade unions will not just observe from the sidelines. We will engage, shape, and defend the soul of African integration.’





Making his remarks, Odigie urged leaders across the continent to put people and not profits at the heart of AfCFTA. He reminded the forum that Africa’s ambitious free trade deal would only succeed if it delivered decent work, social justice, and structural transformation for the benefit of ordinary citizens.





‘The African Continental Free Trade Area must work for African people. It should not just be a corridor for goods and capital. It must be a platform for uplifting the lives of the working poor, the informal sector, women, and youth. It must create jobs, not just market access,’ demanded the SG. Further, Odigie warned that without strong protections and labour standards, AfCFTA could unintentionally exacerbate exploitation and deepen the informalisation of work.





‘We do not want a race to the bottom. We want a race to the top-where trade means empowerment, not marginalisation,’ he reiterated. Additionally, Odigie commended the resilience and unity of the labour movement and urged for continued vigilance.





‘This is not the end; it is the beginning. Our struggle for dignity and justice in trade continues beyond Nairobi. Let us go back and organise. Let us go back and speak truth to power. Let us go back and defend the future of the African worker,’ he rallied.





Meanwhile, the event culminated with the adoption of a Nairobi Declaration, a powerful policy statement that calls for the inclusion of trade unions in AfCFTA governance structures at national and continental levels. The declaration demands the adoption of enforceable labour clauses within AfCFTA protocols, formal recognition of informal sector workers, and support for union-driven monitoring frameworks.

