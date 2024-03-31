Trader remanded after court issued bench warrant



An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 25-year-old trader, Michael Azu, for failing to appear in court.

On December 7, 2023, Azu, who is being held for defrauding by false pretence, failed to turn up in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

When accused person appeared before the court on January 9, 2024, the court remanded him into police custody to reappear on January 22.

Azu is being held for allegedly collecting GHC250,000 from a trader under the pretext of providing him with a KIA Rino Truck, but failed.

He has denied the charge, and he was admitted to bail.

The prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi, said the complainant Kwadwo Tetteh was a trader residing at Odumase Krobo.

It said the accused person and the complainant knew themselves as they were in the supply of large quantities of sachet water to various customers.

The court heard that in September 2020, Azu approached the complainant at Konkomba and collected GHC250,000, saying his b

rother abroad had shipped KIA Rino Trucks to him to be cleared at Tema Harbour.

The prosecution said the accused told the complainant that if the mount was given to him, he could give him one of the vehicles to facilitate his supply of sachet water.

The prosecutor said the complainant believed the accused person and he gave the accused person the money.

The prosecution said the accused person after taking the money went into hiding.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

Source: Ghana News Agency