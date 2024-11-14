Tū Ātea and Mavenir Partner to Pioneer Future of Networks Using Māori Spectrum Assets

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces a transformative partnership with Tū Ātea Limited, an Indigenous Aotearoa/New Zealand company dedicated to advancing Māori telecommunications. Through this collaboration, Tū Ātea will deploy Mavenir’s state-of-the-art 5G Converged Packet Core and Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) using Māori-owned spectrum assets. The partnership will drive the development of 4G and 5G small cell private networks and infrastructure-sharing across Aotearoa.

By facilitating neutral hosting, Tū Ātea and Mavenir provide New Zealand’s network operators with shared, cost-effective infrastructure options to expand coverage to underserved communities.

Tū Ātea’s broader mission includes training and employment initiatives and establishing an Innovation Centre to foster research, development, and prototyping for Māori in advanced wireless technologies.

Following Tū Ātea’s acquisition of Broadtech Group in December 2023, this milestone represents another step toward establishing Māori leadership in telecommunications. Through this subsidiary, now named Tū Ātea Network Services, Tū Ātea will design, build, and operate a carrier-grade, open-standard, software-defined private network for mobile services, extending critical coverage.

“We’re collaborating with existing Mobile Network Operators, providing shared network infrastructure that extends 4G and 5G coverage to underserved areas,” says Antony Royal, Chief Executive of Tū Ātea. “This partnership empowers Māori to drive lower-cost, network-sharing technology solutions, particularly in rural areas.”

Utilizing Mavenir’s technology, Tū Ātea aims to deliver affordable services that meet rising connectivity needs across Aotearoa. This Māori-led initiative introduces scalable, private 5G networks for industries such as primary production, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. “Partnering with Tū Ātea provides Mavenir a unique opportunity to support a Māori-led initiative that’s pioneering the future of network services,” said Pardeep Kohli, CEO of Mavenir. “Our cloud-native solutions lay the foundation for impactful digital transformation, unlocking new possibilities for industries and communities alike.”

Royal underscores that this partnership with Mavenir is part of a larger programme that includes employment and training initiatives in the telecommunications sector. Tū Ātea is also establishing an Innovation Centre to drive research, testing, and commercial development for Māori using 5G and wireless technologies, supporting ideas and initiatives that strengthen Māori technical and commercial capabilities.

This collaboration sets the stage for a new era of network services and innovation, empowering Māori, further unlocking the economic potential of remote communities and enhancing New Zealand’s digital future.

About Tū Ātea

Tū Ātea Limited is the parent company of Tū Ātea Network Services Limited (previously Broadtech Group), which comprises Broadtech Limited and JDA (Johnston Dick & Associates Limited).

Tū Ātea Limited: Spectrum services, Radio Network-as-a-Service services, including private 4G & 5G services, compact rapid deployables for rapid off-grid network services.

Tū Ātea Network Services Limited: (Telco and Broadcasting) delivering a range of technology services, including integrated design, build and operate, technology-partner services to the Broadcast, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aged Care, Utility, Media and Enterprise sectors across New Zealand and the Pacific. Deliver and support a wide range of solutions including macro and in building cellular, digital healthcare, microwave linking and connectivity, broadcast studio production and transmission, film and media production, maritime and critical communications solutions. Own/lease and operate a nationwide network of broadcast communications towers that provide digital terrestrial television services.

For more information, please visit www.tuatea.nz

Contact: info@tuatea.nz

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

