

Uasin gishu: In a bid to safeguard the health of children, the County Government of Uasin Gishu, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has launched a mass typhoid and measles-rubella vaccination campaign. The 10-day campaign, officially unveiled at Huruma Primary School, is scheduled to run until July 13, 2025, targeting a total of 567,000 children.





According to Kenya News Agency, 430,017 children aged 9 months to 14 years are set to receive the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV), while 137,127 children aged between 9 months and 59 months are earmarked for the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine. Speaking on behalf of Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii during the launch, County Executive Committee Member for Health, Joseph Lagat, emphasised the county’s commitment to prioritising child health.





Governor Bii’s administration has made child health a top priority, as stated by Lagat. He urged all parents and guardians to take advantage of this campaign and ensure their children are protected from these preventable diseases. Lagat also highlighted that immunised children are less likely to suffer from illness, which not only enhances their well-being but also supports consistent school attendance.





Furthermore, residents were encouraged to register with the Social Health Authority to access quality medication affordably. Dr. Paul Wangwe, the county’s Chief Officer for Promotive and Preventive Health, called on residents to adopt additional preventive measures such as boiling drinking water to curb typhoid infections. He also urged parents to ensure their children receive all routine vaccinations, noting the importance of immunisation in preventing illnesses like pneumonia.





Vaccination services will be available at all public health facilities and designated outreach sites throughout the county. The exercise is part of the National Supplemental Immunisation Programme, which seeks to bolster immunity levels and prevent disease outbreaks among children. County health officials have appealed to parents and guardians to present their children for vaccination before the campaign concludes on Saturday, July 13, 2025.

