UEW admits 10,158 fresh students for 2023/2024 academic year



The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has admitted a total of 10,158 regular students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The figure comprises of 9,053 undergraduate and 1,105 postgraduate students with 4,502 of the total figure being females, Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, the Vice-Chancellor of the university announced.

The gender parity of the matriculants, he said, highlights the importance of fostering gender inclusivity in higher education and advanced studies.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the students and assured them of the institution’s resolve to build their capacity to better themselves holistically.

‘We are committed to nurturing your intellectual growth and personal development,’ the Vice Chancellor noted.

‘Together, let us embark on this journey of exploration, discovery, and growth,’ he stated and urged the matriculants to recognise the inherent responsibility that came with education and abide by it.

‘We believe that each of you will become active citizens within our communit

y, contributing to the transformation of the communities in which you reside for a desired future,’ he said.

‘I urge you to dedicate considerable efforts to attend lectures and practical classes regularly, diligently complete assignments to excel and as well approach your studies with diligence, ethical conduct and a steadfast commitment to academic integrity,’ the Vice Chancellor advised.

Amidst the current economic challenges and high cost of living, the VC, charged the students to be prudent in their financial decisions, and avoid imposing additional financial, psychological, or physical strain upon themselves, which could derail their academic and personal aspirations.

They should stay focused, rational, and resilient, knowing that challenges were transients and with perseverance, they would overcome them, he added.

Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah, the Acting Registrar of the University, urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations outlined in the university’s official documents, including the

student’s handbook and other authorised documents.

