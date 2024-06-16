

Vihiga: The County Government of Vihiga has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening own source revenue collection, as the cornerstone for sustainable development. Governor Dr. Wilber Ottichilo chaired a revenue review meeting that brought together County Executive Committee Members, Chief Officers, and departmental Directors.

According to Kenya News Agency, the session provided a platform to assess the county’s performance in the 2024/2025 financial year, which ended on 30th June 2025, and to strategize for the new fiscal period. Notably, the county surpassed its revenue target by collecting Sh397 million against a target of Sh340 million.

Looking ahead to the 2025/2026 financial year, the County Executive has set new ambitious targets for all revenue-generating sectors, with a renewed focus on innovation, efficiency, and accountability. Dr. Ottichilo emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration and commitment across departments, noting that improved resource mobilization is crucial for delivery of qua

lity public services and addressing the overall development needs of the county residents.