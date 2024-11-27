Wife of Kidnapped Idabato SDO Pleads with First Lady for Assistance.



YAOUNDE: The wife of the kidnapped Idabato Divisional Officer, Ewane Rose, has urgently appealed to the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, for assistance in securing her husband’s release. “Please, Mama Chantal Biya, do not remain silent like the Cameroonian government. I know you will not be deaf, you listen to the cries of mothers, women, and wives. Thank you,” she said on Canal 2 TV channel.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Ewane Rose also addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding the death of her husband, urging people to stop spreading false information. “Instead of spreading rumors that could endanger him, we must cease this nonsense,” she pleaded.

The family of the Divisional Officer expressed their disappointment at the government’s silence regarding the situation. “Cameroonians have abandoned a worthy servant of the state to his family alone,” she lamented, noting that the burden that should be borne by the government has fallen solely on them. “I have not had any call from his mi

nistry, that’s MINAT. I have no idea whether he will be able to meet with me. The government is silent.”

Ewane Roland, the Divisional Officer of Idabato in the Ndian Division of the South West Region, was kidnapped in the early hours of October 1, 2024, along with a colleague from the council, Etongo Ismael. Official sources indicate that they were taken by armed pirates via the sea to Nigeria, with family members reporting that the abductors are demanding a ransom of over $700,000.