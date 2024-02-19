Winners Cooperative Credit Union holds maiden media soiree at Akatsi



Winners Cooperative Credit Union (WINCCU), a financial institution in Volta Region has held its maiden ‘media soirée’ at Akatsi.

It was aimed at appreciating the role of the media in educating and shaping society for economic growth.

Mr Sammy Oscar Tuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Union, in a welcome address during the engagement held at the Union’s headquarters at Akatsi, commended the media for their commitment and dedication.

‘On all counts, the Union recognises the roles journalism played in sensitising the public, especially our catchment areas about our policies, programmes, and the purpose for our existence.’

He said the media could not be left off for the various roles played in supporting the mission, and vision and for the successes chalked over the years.

Mr Tuagbor, stated that the remarkable progress of the Union was made on the general growth of winners, more especially in membership enrolment, shares and saving deposits, credit facilities, and assets- based on the strategi

c partnership with the media over the years.

‘Our vision is to be among the best five leading credit unions in Ghana, which cannot be compromised, and as we look to the horizon, our vision is clear to be counted among the top five credit unions in Ghana.’

He said the Union had rehabilitated some roads and donated printers, television sets, and air conditioners, among others to some public sectors in the Municipality as their corporate social responsibilities.

He urged the media to continue to support their work.

Mr Robert Darrah, the Board Chairman of the Union, in his keynote address, commended the media for their collaboration and continuous support for the success of the Union.

‘The media in Akatsi South, and Ketu North and South has served as a critical bridge between us, Winners Co-operative Credit Union, and the public by providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive coverage of market trends, economic developments, and regulatory changes.

‘As a Credit Union, our main aim is to impact lives positi

vely and alleviate poverty, and you, the media, have been our partners in achieving our goals through diligent reporting, and insightful analysis in the journalism space,’ he added.

Mr Darrah pledged to equip members of the media ‘so they can also empower members of our Credit Union and the public with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the financial landscape.’

Mr Agbaxode Emmanuel, the Volta, and Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, commended WINCCU for bringing their innovative ideas to bear.

He appealed to media practitioners to work within the ethical requirements of the profession.

Participants, which include, members of the clergy, business partners, radio station managers, radio workers within Akatsi South and beyond, staff of WINCCU, and others took their turn to share ideas regarding the growth of the Union and the community at large.

WINCCU, the leading credit union in Volta and Oti, is the fastest Credit Union in Ghana and has over 25,000 members.

