“Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Online Exhibition Opens in Egypt

The “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Cloud Exhibition unfolds panorama of Jinhua, Zhejiang in terms of history, scenery, art, intangible cultural heritage, food, etc. Jinhua is the world city of small commodities and the international cultural city of film and television, which is characterized by the “opening of the Silk Road”. Jinhua has the famous Dongyang wood carving, Jinhua ham, millennium tribute tea, and rice wine, all of which have great global influence.

Mr. Chen Guangsheng, Party Secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Mr. Ruan Ganghui, Vice Mayor of Jinhua City, both made online speeches at the opening ceremony. They hope through the Cloud Exhibition, Zhejiang would give full play to its advantages in cultural cooperation and exchange with Africa, enhance the international reputation of Jinhua, and promote the continuous warming of cultural exchanges between China and Africa.

Mr. Liao Liqiang ， H.E. Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, says Egypt is the model of sustainable, healthy and deep China-Africa relations in the new era. The friendship between Egypt and China is desired by all.

Fathi Abdel-Wahab ， Former chairman of Cultural Development Fund of Egypt， says the Online Exhibition will help promote China-Africa friendship. Egypt will make all endeavors to build and maintain the “exchanges of culture and tourism”, which is the bridge for Africa-China friendship.

In his speech, Mr. Amr El-Kady says Africa-China friendship is profound. He is very glad to see the Online Exhibition has found a new means of Africa-China exchanges of culture and tourism, thus facilitating contacts and interchanges between the two sides.

When the opening ceremony is held in Egypt, the “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Online Exhibition is launched online simultaneously in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Djibouti, Ethiopia and other African countries. The African people can enjoy the beautiful scenery and cultural customs of Jinhua City, Zhejiang in China through the Internet, and improve their understanding and awareness of Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province and even China.

Link of “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Online Exhibition

http://online-exhibition. tourzj.gov.cn/jhyz/EN/index. html

