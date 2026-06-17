Workvivo Launches Workvivo HQ, the AI-Native Digital Headquarters for Every Employee

Workvivo HQ brings communication, knowledge, and AI together in one platform designed to help every employee find answers, get work done, and stay connected

CORK, Ireland, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workvivo by Zoom today unveiled Workvivo HQ , an AI-native digital headquarters that unites communication, knowledge, and action in one intelligent platform. Designed for every employee, from frontline workers to corporate teams, Workvivo HQ gives every organization one place where work gets done.

Workvivo HQ launches at a pivotal moment, as organizations invest in AI and look for trusted ways to help every employee benefit from its potential. Built on Zoom’s AI technology, the platform creates a single, intelligent headquarters where employees can start their day, find information they need, get work done, and stay informed, without the need to switch between tools. By bringing AI directly into the flow of everyday work, Workvivo HQ helps organizations close the gap between AI investment and real workforce impact.

“Every employee deserves a headquarters,” said John Goulding, CEO and Co-Founder of Workvivo. “The future of work isn’t another AI tool. It’s an employee experience where communication, knowledge, and AI come together seamlessly. Workvivo HQ gives organizations a digital headquarters for the AI era, one place where every employee can find answers, take action, and stay connected to what matters most.”

A New Era for the Employee Experience: Giving Work a Home

The launch of Workvivo HQ represents the most significant evolution of the Workvivo platform since joining Zoom in 2023 and a bold new step forward for employee experience in the AI era. It reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations think about employee experience, from a destination for communication and engagement to a foundation for productivity, knowledge, and AI-powered work.

Workvivo HQ is powered by Zoom’s AI and its federated approach, the same foundation behind ZoomMate , which leverages its own proprietary AI models, along with those from leading AI companies OpenAI, Anthropic, and others. Intelligence is woven into the employee experience, making AI a natural part of everyday work rather than another standalone destination.

With Workvivo HQ, employees can:

Access company knowledge, policies, documents, and expertise quickly

Understand employee sentiment and workplace trends through AI-powered people intelligence

Stay informed with AI-generated summaries, recaps, and personalized updates

Create communications, announcements, and content faster with AI-powered writing assistance

Reach employees where they are, from the frontline to the corporate office, through personalized AI-powered experiences

Turn questions into completed work with HQ Agent, taking action across connected systems

Introducing HQ Agent

Workvivo also introduced HQ Agent, an agentic AI layer that extends Workvivo HQ beyond the platform itself and connects employees to the broader enterprise technology stack.

By connecting with more than 60 enterprise systems, including Gmail, Google Drive, Jira, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, and other business applications, HQ Agent can understand requests, retrieve information, coordinate work across systems, and take action on behalf of employees. While Workvivo HQ helps employees communicate and find answers, HQ Agent helps them act on them.

“When we started designing Workvivo HQ, we weren’t just asking how to add more AI to the workplace. We were asking how to make work feel simpler,” said Andrea Graham, Head of Product and Engineering at Workvivo. “The result is an experience that brings together communication, knowledge, and action in one place, helping employees spend less time searching and more time getting meaningful work done.”

Built for Workforce-Wide AI Adoption

Today, Workvivo serves more than 10 million users worldwide and is trusted by more than 1,300 organizations across 200+ countries and territories. With industry-leading adoption and engagement, Workvivo is uniquely positioned to help organizations operationalize AI across their workforce.

Workvivo HQ also brings together capabilities of Seer by Workvivo , integrating employee listening and people intelligence directly into the employee experience. By combining communication, workforce insights, and AI in one platform, organizations gain a deeper understanding of employee needs while equipping leaders with the tools to drive engagement, support change, and make more informed decisions.

The launch comes as organizations seek to scale AI adoption across increasingly diverse workforces. New research commissioned by Workvivo, The Frontline AI Gap ** found significant differences in workplace AI adoption, with 62% of desk workers reporting regular or occasional AI use compared to just 32% of frontline workers.

Unlike many enterprise AI solutions that primarily serve desk-based employees, Workvivo HQ delivers a full AI-powered experience across desktop and mobile, helping organizations close this gap and extend the benefits of AI to every employee, including frontline and deskless workers.

“The organizations that succeed with AI will be the ones that make it useful, accessible, and relevant for every employee,” said Goulding. “AI transformation can’t be limited to knowledge workers. It must reach the entire workforce. Workvivo HQ was built to help make that possible.”

To learn more about Workvivo HQ, visit www.workvivo.com/hq .

**In 2026, Workvivo commissioned an independent research firm, TrendCandy, to survey 4,736 frontline and desk employees across multiple industries and countries. Respondents were vetted and sourced using selected B2B sample panels across the globe, employing quality checks like double vetting, double-blind recruiting, engagement quality checks, randomization and other methodology best practices.

About Workvivo by Zoom

Workvivo by Zoom is the market-leading, AI-native employee experience platform for global enterprises. It brings communications, engagement, knowledge, and people intelligence together in one mobile-first platform designed around people and adoption from day one. By orchestrating the employee experience across channels and systems, Workvivo helps organizations communicate with clarity, surface fast answers through AI, and turn insight into action at scale.

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave : Intranet Platforms, Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, and a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights , Workvivo supports over 10 million users worldwide across leading global brands including Amazon, Delta, Motherson, White Castle, Heineken, Bupa, Ryanair, and Verizon. Founded in 2017 and acquired by Zoom in 2023, Workvivo continues to redefine how organizations connect and align their workforce. For more information, visit http://www.workvivo.com .

Media Contact Vineetha Pathrose [email protected]

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