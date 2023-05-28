WR Health Directorate receives help for emergency responses

Elubo (WR), The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has received four health facilities to the Port Health Unit at Elubo Point of Entry to augment emergency response management in the country.

The facilities donated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are made up of, a six-seater WASH facility, an ambulance and an isolation and quarantine unit and mobile laboratory.

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Director of Public Health, Western Region described disease outbreaks as an albatross around the necks globally and stressed the need for effective emergency preparedness and response packages.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic among other new and emerging emergencies had revealed the need to prioritize such health needs.

Dr Amugi noted that the Western Region had the second largest ground crossing in the country, which is Elubo, a domestic Airport and the second largest harbour in Ghana.

She expressed gratitude to the donors for the facilities and added that the goal of the Regional Health Directorate was to build a resilient emergency preparedness and response system.

Dr Amugi commended the Port Health Unit at the Elubo border and the entire Elubo community for their hard work and commitment to protect the borders of Ghana.

The Deputy Director pledged the Service’s commitment to operationalize the facilities and sustain efficient utilization for maximum benefit.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Jomoro, Ms Iris Arde , underscored how helpful the facilities would be in responding to public health threats and other emergencies.

Dr Lawrence Lartey, the Port Health Coordinator of the Ghana Health Service said the entry points across the country served as policing points to control influx of infectious diseases in and out of the country as per International Health Regulations.

He lauded the significant contributions of health partners to improve upon the health care system in the country.

Mr Tetsnya Imaoko, the Officer for Economic Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan said he was gladdened by the enormous support by JICA in the area of health across the West African space.

That, he said, was a huge step in disease control to achieve human security in the health sector.

He said it was only through quality health systems that human movement and trade could be maximized.

Source: Ghana News Agency