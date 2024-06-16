

Ouahigouya: The national coordination of the Presidential Initiative for Community Development (IPDC) organized a public conference on civics, citizenship, and social cohesion in Ouahigouya. The event was held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and was chaired by the Governor of the Yaadga region, Thomas Yampa, with Colonel Lassan© Porgo, the Commander of the 2nd Military Region, as the guest of honor.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the conference attracted traditional and religious leaders, civil society and civic watch actors, young people, and other socio-economic stakeholders from the provinces of Zondoma, Passor©, Loroum, and Yatenga. They gathered at the conference room at Sainte-Marie College in Ouahigouya for this awareness-raising event.





The development of various themes was spearheaded by Denis Dabon©, Dj©milatou Ou©draogo from the Ministry in charge of Justice, and mission manager Marcel Sawadogo. Dominique Konkobo, representing the IPDC coordinator, expressed appreciation for the mobilization of the Yaadga forces, viewing it as a sign of conscious commitment.





Governor Thomas Yampa delivered a message from the Head of State, urging all Burkinab¨ to sustain the patriotic flame and reinforce their civic commitment to build a prosperous and just Burkina Faso, aligning with the ideals of the Progressive and Popular Revolution (RPP).





Conference speakers emphasized the importance of civic-mindedness, citizenship, and social cohesion as foundations for lasting peace in Burkina Faso, while highlighting challenges to be tackled under the RPP framework. Participants engaged with questions to deepen their understanding of the RPP’s spirit and vision and called for collective mobilization among parents, traditional authorities, and religious leaders to instill essential values in children, ensuring a better future for the next generation.

