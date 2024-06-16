Zambian Citizen with Fake Green Card Convicted of $1.6 Million Theft as US Postal Worker



Yaounde: A Zambian citizen who worked as a postal worker for the US Postal Service stole more than 1.6 million Dollars according to the US attorney’s office, District of Columbia.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Hachikosela Muchimba, aged 44 and originally from Zambia in southern Africa, altered checks into his bank accounts between December 2020 and March 2023. NBC News, citing the attorney’s office, reported that he used the proceeds from his scheme to fund international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs.

Last Thursday, a jury found Muchimba guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail, bank fraud, and engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity. The maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in prison and five years for mail theft.

Muchimba is also said to be in possession of a fraudulently obtained Green Card, which authorities have indicated is likely to be revoked. He was arrested at the air

port while attempting to flee the US to his home country of Zambia.

His arrest comes two weeks after three Cameroonians were also arrested in the US for similarly defrauding elderly citizens out of more than $10 Million.