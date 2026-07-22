Zoom Revenue Accelerator unveils AI that drives revenue action, not just insights

New AI capabilities and flexible plans give revenue teams the guidance and coaching they need to sharpen performance and close deals faster

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sales organizations are managing an overwhelming amount of data that too often lives across multiple disconnected systems. When customer interactions, business knowledge, and CRM data are siloed, sellers lose critical context due to systems sprawl, putting them at a disadvantage when advancing sales opportunities.

Today, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced updates to Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA), including the general availability of Sales Assist (real-time deal guidance), Ask ZRA (natural language AI inquiries on conversation data), and Sales Roleplay (AI-powered practice simulations), through new Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials and Premium offerings. Together, these innovations deliver AI-powered guidance before, during, and after every customer engagement, so that revenue teams can supercharge how they process the information and turn it into real action.

These ZRA updates are coming as the need for connected revenue intelligence demand has increased. According to a report from IDC , 34% of sales executives rank improving interoperability between disparate systems as the top driver of their sales initiatives, while 28% say reducing the number of systems and vendors they manage is their highest priority.

The findings reflect a shift toward unified platforms that help revenue teams spend less time managing technology and more time driving customer outcomes.

What’s New

Zoom Revenue Accelerator is expanding with the general availability of Sales Assist, Ask ZRA, and Sales Roleplay, all new AI capabilities that build on its existing conversation intelligence, coaching, and forecasting capabilities.

These will be available through new Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials and Premium offerings, giving organizations greater flexibility in adopting and scaling advanced AI across their revenue teams.

From revenue intelligence to revenue action

Zoom Revenue Accelerator helps organizations capture customer conversations, uncover deal insights, strengthen coaching, and improve forecasting. This launch builds on that foundation by helping revenue teams put those insights to work.

With Sales Assist, Ask ZRA, and Sales Roleplay, Zoom Revenue Accelerator extends beyond surfacing intelligence to delivering guidance where work happens. This helps sellers prepare for conversations, managers coach more effectively, and organizations continuously improve performance across the revenue lifecycle.

The result is a more connected revenue organization where every customer interaction contributes to stronger relationships, healthier pipelines, and more predictable growth.

“Every customer conversation is more than a record of what happened; it’s an opportunity to shape what happens next,” said Madison Muchow, general manager of Zoom Revenue Accelerator at Zoom. “We believe AI should do more than summarize interactions; it should help revenue teams prepare smarter by coaching continuously, and execute with confidence to drive more pipeline. That’s the future we’re building at Zoom.”

AI that works across the sales workflow

From preparation to follow-up, every stage of the sales process offers opportunities to improve execution. Zoom Revenue Accelerator brings together AI, coaching, and revenue intelligence to help teams make the most of every customer interaction.

Before the meeting, Sales Roleplay helps organizations strengthen seller performance through AI-powered practice sessions based on realistic customer scenarios, giving sellers personalized guidance that reinforces best practices before the next customer interaction.

helps organizations strengthen seller performance through AI-powered practice sessions based on realistic customer scenarios, giving sellers personalized guidance that reinforces best practices before the next customer interaction. During live customer conversations, Sales Assist surfaces competitive intelligence, objection guidance, discovery prompts, battlecards, and configurable framework capture in real time, helping sellers stay focused on customers while AI works in the background.

surfaces competitive intelligence, objection guidance, discovery prompts, battlecards, and configurable framework capture in real time, helping sellers stay focused on customers while AI works in the background. After a customer conversation, Ask ZRA enables sellers and managers to ask natural-language questions across customer conversations and revenue data to uncover account history, identify deal risks, understand coaching opportunities, and access the information they need to make the next engagement even better.

enables sellers and managers to ask natural-language questions across customer conversations and revenue data to uncover account history, identify deal risks, understand coaching opportunities, and access the information they need to make the next engagement even better. And because customer intelligence shouldn’t be confined to a single application, MCP Server, including Zoom’s plug-in with OpenAI Codex , securely extends Zoom Revenue Accelerator to compatible AI platforms and enterprise workflows, enabling organizations to bring trusted revenue intelligence wherever work happens.

These new capabilities will be available as part of the new Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials and Premium offerings.

Giving customers more flexibility to adopt AI

Organizations are at different stages of their AI journey. To give customers more flexibility in adopting advanced AI capabilities, Zoom is introducing two new offerings:

Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials coming in August, is designed for organizations looking to strengthen conversation intelligence and sales coaching as they begin their AI journey. It includes foundational Zoom Revenue Accelerator capabilities, along with access to the new Ask ZRA, Sales Assist, and Sales Roleplay features, through a consumption model that lets teams explore advanced AI without overcommitting.

coming in August, is designed for organizations looking to strengthen conversation intelligence and sales coaching as they begin their AI journey. It includes foundational Zoom Revenue Accelerator capabilities, along with access to the new Ask ZRA, Sales Assist, and Sales Roleplay features, through a consumption model that lets teams explore advanced AI without overcommitting. Zoom Revenue Accelerator Premium is designed for organizations ready to scale AI across their revenue teams. It includes everything in the Essentials offering, plus unlimited Sales Assist usage, recurring monthly AI credits for Ask ZRA and Sales Roleplay, and enhanced administrative controls that help organizations manage AI adoption across teams.

Both offerings reflect Zoom’s new consumption-based approach for advanced AI capabilities, allowing organizations to align costs with adoption while maintaining governance and predictable usage. Find out more about these new offerings at Zoom.com .

Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials, coming in August, starts at $66 per user per month, billed annually, and Zoom Revenue Accelerator Premium starts at $99.99 per user per month, billed annually.

Additional information about packaging and availability is available at Zoom.com .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

[email protected]

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