Ambassador in Brussels meets counterpart from Chile in London

The Equatorial Guinea Permanent Representative before the International maritime Organisation, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, met the Chilean Ambassador to the United Kingdom, David Gallagher, in London, to demonstrate his interest regarding the current situation in the South American country, and to express the support of Equatorial Guinea so that the nation finds stability as soon as possible.

For several months Chile has been going through one of the worst political-social crises in the history of the country. On the political spectrum, the Government of Sebastian PiAera has sought to appease the demands of the citizens with his proposals, including reforms to the Chilean pensions system, to which will be added a new Collective and Supportive Savings Fund, by the State, among other innovations.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

