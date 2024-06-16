

Bamenda: The Baworo-Akwaya stretch of road, which links Cameroon to Nigeria, is at the centre of a recent outing by the former Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, PCC Moderator, Very Rev. Dr. Fonki Samuel Forba. Fonki, an indigenous of Akwaya, in an audio which was made out of a private WhatsApp group – that we have seen and confirmed- accused the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, of spreading misleading information about the state of the road.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Rev Fonki briefed that the Works Minister had announced that the road had been rehabilitated. This was during a follow-up committee meeting of the Major National Dialogue recommendations, which was held in Yaounde on March 18, chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. The Minister reportedly stated that the project was over 93% realised.





Following a rebuttal, the Minister of Works is said to have quit the meeting abruptly. A representative of his is later indicated to have reiterated the feedback of the Regional Delegate for Public Works, presumably of the South West, that the road project was near completion.





In his appeal to the WhatsApp group members, Rev. Fonki asked that residents be informed to do a video of the road stretch. The video, he said, accompanied by its commentaries, will be presented to the Prime Minister alongside an official letter from the elites of the area. ‘If we don’t fight this with our blood, it will take another 20 years,’ Rev Fonki asserted. Recent images we have seen of the stretch show the road to be in its natural state.

