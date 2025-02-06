Bimbia Slave Trade Center: Hope and Anticipation as Revitalization Project to Take Shape



Bimbia: Excitement is mounting in Bimbia as a multi-billion CFA franc project to transform the historic slave trade center into a world-class tourist destination gathers pace. The initiative, spearheaded by Cameroonian investors in partnership with the government, promises to not only preserve a poignant chapter in history but also unlock significant economic opportunities for the local community.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the project envisions a comprehensive redevelopment, including the construction of improved access roads, a state-of-the-art museum to chronicle the region’s history, the establishment of the Bimbia Institute of Arts and Culture, and the creation of numerous monuments and cultural attractions. Furthermore, the plan emphasizes the enhancement of local infrastructure and transportation services, aiming to generate an estimated 5,000 jobs for residents.





Crucially, the project prioritizes community involvement, ensuring that the indigenous people of Bimbia play a central role in the planning and execution of the development. This collaborative approach aims to preserve their heritage and ensure that the revitalization adheres to UNESCO standards, with the ultimate goal of securing a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for Bimbia.





The developers have emphasized a commitment to sustainable development, prioritizing the preservation of existing historic structures while integrating modern amenities. This approach mirrors successful models like Goree Island in Senegal, which attracts millions of tourists annually.

