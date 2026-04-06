Bitget Brings Crypto Into Everyday Spending With APAC Launch of Bitget Card

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), in partnership with Visa and DCS, launched the Bitget Card across selected markets in Asia Pacific (APAC), extending crypto out of exchanges into everyday spending and marking another step toward a more unified financial experience where digital assets work quietly in the background of daily life.

The initial rollout makes a virtual Bitget Card available to APAC users, with a physical card set to follow in the coming months. Issued in collaboration with DCS and powered by Visa’s global payments network, Bitget Card enables users to convert crypto into fiat for everyday spending across merchants across APAC. Payments are processed instantly and feel no different from a standard card transaction, removing the friction typically associated with off-ramping or manual conversion. Crypto operates quietly in the background while users transact through familiar payment rails, supporting seamless everyday adoption

“Partnerships across the ecosystem are key to bringing digital assets into everyday payments,” said Joan Han, COO of DCS and DeCard. “By combining Bitget’s ecosystem with DCS’s issuing infrastructure and Visa’s global acceptance network, the Bitget Card enables users to move from crypto holdings to everyday spending through a familiar card experience.”

To accompany the launch, Bitget Card offers one of the most competitive reward structures in the region, with up to 20% cashback on eligible spending, capped at $800. Low foreign exchange fees further position the card for globally mobile users who expect spending tools to work across borders without friction.

“For crypto to become truly mainstream, it can’t ask people to constantly think about it,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “It should operate quietly in the background while people go about living their lives. Bitget Card reflects the shift where crypto becomes infrastructure, not an interruption.”

The launch aligns with Bitget’s Universal Exchange vision, which brings crypto, derivatives, and tokenised traditional assets into a single ecosystem. By extending that framework into payments through partnerships with Visa and DCS, Bitget is narrowing the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce, allowing users to move between markets and everyday spending without switching contexts.

Additional features include enhanced benefits for VIP members, including higher rebates and complimentary physical card issuance once available.

“As digital assets become more widely held, consumers increasingly expect simple and reliable ways to use that value in everyday life,” said Adeline Kim, Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei at Visa. “The Bitget Card reflects how payments are evolving — enabling a seamless move from digital assets to everyday spending through a familiar Visa card experience, at scale and across borders.”

Looking ahead, Bitget plans to expand the Bitget Card with premium physical designs, fee-free ATM withdrawals of up to $100 per month, and access to a global network of airport lounges, reinforcing its positioning as a long-term lifestyle payment tool.

As financial systems continue to converge, the line between crypto and traditional finance is becoming less visible to consumers. With Bitget Card, digital assets integrate seamlessly into everyday payments, allowing users to spend, travel, and move globally through familiar card experiences.

To apply for a Bitget card, please visit here .

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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