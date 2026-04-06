Bitget Gives AI Its Own Trading Account, Advancing Toward an Agent-Native Exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced a new account structure that allows its AI trading agent, GetClaw, to execute trades autonomously within a dedicated account environment, marking a new stage in the evolution of AI-driven trading. Within this account, the agent can autonomously execute real trades based on natural language instructions, monitor markets continuously, and manage positions in real time without requiring manual intervention.

The development builds on Bitget’s earlier launch of GetClaw , a zero-installation AI agent designed to operate as a persistent trading partner, as well as the recent expansion of Agent Hub , which introduced analytical AI Skills and integrated data tools that connect market analysis directly with execution. Together, these developments reflect a progression from access, to intelligence, and now to independent execution.

The introduction of agent accounts reflects a shift in how AI is being applied within trading. The beginning saw systems focused on assisting users through analysis or recommendations but recent models are capable of observing markets continuously and acting on defined strategies. By assigning dedicated accounts to AI agents, Bitget extends this capability into direct participation under live market conditions.

“Sooner or later emerging financial markets are going to be filled with AI agents trading on behalf of users. We’re preparing the infrastructure to run this on scale,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The use of dedicated sub-accounts provides clear separation between user-controlled assets and agent-driven activity, allowing strategies to be deployed with greater transparency and control. Users can define strategies in simple terms, while GetClaw executes, monitors, and adjusts positions within predefined parameters.

This approach reflects a broader architectural direction. Rather than treating AI as an external layer, Bitget is integrating AI directly into its trading environment, allowing both human users and automated systems to operate within the same infrastructure. Through Agent Hub, AI agents can access real-time data, analytical tools, and execution capabilities without relying on fragmented workflows.

As AI-driven participation grows, trading environments are evolving to support both human and machine-driven activity. This transition is shaping what is increasingly described as agentic trading, where systems move from supporting decisions to actively participating in markets.

Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, where crypto assets and tokenized traditional instruments operate within a unified account structure, the addition of agent accounts extends the platform’s functionality beyond manual trading. As automation becomes more integrated across markets, trading systems are evolving toward environments where analysis and execution operate together in real time.

To find out more, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]



Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feb2bd4d-e2dc-4759-b05b-f43b64ac5f8c

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001174249