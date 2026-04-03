Bitget Launches VIP Fast Track Program Across Futures, Spot and Asset Holdings

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched the VIP Fast Track Program, a new campaign designed to help users reach higher VIP levels through personalized trading routes across futures, spot, and asset holdings. The launch marks the first phase of Bitget’s broader UEX VIP season, a platform-wide initiative built around the principle of maximum perks and minimum fees for high-value users.

Unlike traditional exchange VIP systems that rely primarily on fixed asset thresholds, VIP Fast Track introduces progression paths based on trading activity and account growth. Futures users can unlock up to 300 USDT in cash vouchers, spot users can receive up to 120 USDT in fee rebate vouchers, and asset-focused users can access up to 7% USDT yield booster vouchers while advancing toward official VIP status.

Bitget has also launched a new VIP Detail Page inside the app, allowing users to track progress toward the next tier through a mobile-first dashboard. The page calculates qualification requirements in real time and displays available benefits across tiers, including fee reductions, airdrops, and global lifestyle rewards.

“VIP systems have traditionally focused on static thresholds, but user growth on a platform is more dynamic than that,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The Fast Track program is designed to make progression more practical by linking trading activity directly to immediate rewards and clearer upgrade paths.”

Each progression milestone under the campaign includes what Bitget defines as a settlement-based reward structure, where users receive immediate bonuses upon reaching designated qualification targets. These rewards are designed to partially offset trading costs during the upgrade process and reduce friction for users moving from temporary VIP access toward official V1, V2, and V3 status.

The launch also precedes the next phase of UEX VIP Season, which will introduce a dedicated airdrop campaign between April and May with a total prize pool of 1 million UEX alpha assets, including tokenized stock distributions and an additional project to be announced later. Individual campaign rounds are expected to include prize pools of up to 500,000.

Bitget’s VIP ecosystem continues to expand as the platform increases its focus on retaining high-frequency and high-value users through a combination of trading incentives, fee efficiency, and access to exclusive experiences linked to future seasonal campaigns.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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