Boat disaster on Black Volta leaves 50 missing, one dead

Tamale, May 27, GNA – Aboat disaster on the Black Volta in the Savannah Region has left one person dead, and about 50 others missing. The disaster happened when the boat transporting the passengers from Dorkorchina to Kpandai capsized as result of alleged overloading. Mr Kipo Sulemana, Bole District Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Saturday, said one person had died, two others survived the incident while about 50 others remained missing. Mr Sulemana said information gathered by NADMO indicated that the boat was overloaded with human beings and goods, adding it hit some tree stumps in the river forcing it to capsize. He said where the incident happened was inaccessible, adding NADMO was relying on local people to help rescue those missing.

Source: Ghana News Agency