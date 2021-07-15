MENA Press Releases South Africa 

Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Octagonal Metal Bezel



Metal watch based on popular GA-2100 with a slim profile and streamlined design

TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new GM-2100 is based on the GA-2100, which is popular for its octagonal shape and streamlined design, but now incorporates a metal bezel for an even more stylish look.

GM-2100

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C, the very first G-SHOCK, but was a digital-analog combination model with a slim profile and streamlined design. With its distinct octagonal shape and straightforward design, the GA-2100 has been a popular choice worldwide, particularly among young people.

The new GM-2100 retains the streamlined form and slim profile of the GA-2100, but adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch a sharper look. A round hairline finish is applied to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic gleam. Options with blue-gray IP (GM-2100N) and dark gray IP (GM-2100B) bezels are available, to suit any smart style. The dials are treated with a vapor deposition finish in new navy blue, green, and red hues to achieve appealing metallic color schemes. The watch band employs a square dot texture with incremental variations in dot size, resulting in a sharp look to match the face

GM-2100-1A / GM-2100N-2A / GM-2100B-3A / GM-2100B-4A

design.

Models Dial color
GM-2100-1A Black
GM-2100N-2A Navy blue
GM-2100B-3A Green
GM-2100B-4A Red
GM-2100 Bezel

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559998/GM_2100_main.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559997/GM_2100_4models.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559996/GM_2100_1A_Bezel.jpg

 

