

Meru: The Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) is conducting a three-day workshop to prepare Meru County Secondary School Principals for managing grade 10 learners starting next year. This initiative aligns with the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which is set to see Grade nine learners transition to senior school by 2026.





According to Kenya News Agency, the workshop is crucial for principals as they are expected to play pivotal roles in implementing the curriculum. Karani Mbui, the County’s Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) chairman, emphasized the need for enhanced preparation for the upcoming transition. He explained that the induction will help principals understand what is expected of them and how to manage the students.





Mbui outlined the classification of learners into three categories: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Sports and Arts. Senior school is anticipated to absorb all students from junior schools, with an estimated 60 percent pursuing STEM, 25 percent opting for social sciences, and 15 percent focusing on arts and sports.





Mbui noted that the training is part of ongoing preparations for the new batch of students. The ministry is working to ensure that necessary infrastructure will be in place to accommodate students in senior school. By the end of the training, principals will be equipped to describe the Basic Education Curriculum Framework and its effective implementation, understand the components of the STEM Pathway, and recognize their role in facilitating the smooth transition of learners.





The training will take place in 50 centers across 47 counties, with facilitators from CEMASTEA, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), and County Trainers leading the sessions.

