Central African Republic: Participatory Assessment Based on Age, Gender and Diversity (Year 2022)

The Central African Republic has been characterized for nearly a decade by the erection and persistence of insecurity. This is the basis, particularly in certain localities of the country, of forced population movements. As in previous years, the preparation of the UNHCR Operation Plan for the years 2022-2023, participatory assessment exercises are envisaged in order to understand the protection risks to which people of concern UNHCR in the Central African Republic are facing.

The AGD (Age, Gender and Diversity) assessment that took place in the 11 UNHCR offices is an exercise based on discussions with refugees, IDPs, returnees, returnees and people at risk of statelessness, the host population, according to age, gender and cultural diversity around issues of protection and their well-being. It is a community-based approach based on promoting equality and respect for the rights of people of concern to UNHCR and integrating the results into planning. In other words, the separate discussions with women, girls, boys and men made it possible to gather information, analyze the protection risks they face, their root causes, and also assess the existing capacities,

As planned, UNHCR, sister agencies of the United Nations system, government partners and national and international NGOs took part in this participatory consultation. This document summarizes the main results of the work carried out during this exercise in September 2022 under the coordination of UNHCR/Bangui. It results from the active participation of all the key actors concerned, including the authorities, state services, refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons, the host population.

Objectives of participatory evaluation

Main objective

The overall objective of this exercise is to collect information on protection issues for persons of concern to UNHCR (POC), taking into account the dimensions of age, gender and diversity, with a view to to know their concerns, identify protection problems and proposed solutions according to the community-based protection approach (CBP) in the planning of UNHCR activities and also contribute to the analysis of needs for the response plan humanitarian aid, in particular the HNO/HRP.

Specific objectives

Several specific objectives derive from this general objective, namely:

Collect information on protection risks/problems, causes and solutions proposed by communities

Identify community capacities and resources, including current and future resources that contribute to self-sufficiency and promote resilience

Analyze the information collected and highlight the thematic priorities according to the categories of populations and form the protection objectives (short, medium and long term)

Consider the concerns of PoCs in the 2023 planning process and also contribute to the analysis of needs for other planning

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees