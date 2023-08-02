

The Centre for National Culture, Tema Metropolitan Office, in collaboration with?Gh?Media Schools, will host a three-day maiden cultural festival dubbed ‘December Fest 2023’ in Tema.?

The festival, which will be held from December 1st to 3rd, has the theme ‘Fostering Unity through Culture and Tourism’.?

Ms Sandra?Boison, the Director of the Centre for National Culture, Tema Metro Office, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview ahead of the festival that the programme had been well planned to whip up interest in culture ahead of the?yuletide.?

Ms?Boison?said on the first day, free skilled training would be organized for community members to learn beading and liquid soap making at T-Havanna, Tema Community Nine, the venue for the festival.?

She said there would be free health screenings for participants courtesy of the Tema General Hospital for the three days of the programme.?

She added that on December 1st, participants would gather at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) at 14:00 ho

urs to embark on a float through the principal streets of Tema, the General Hospital Road, and end at T-Havanna.?

The Tema Metro Cultural Director further stated that on December 2, the Tema?Mankralo?and the Tema Traditional Council would host other chiefs and traditional leaders from the various tribes in Tema,?Kpone, and Ashaiman at a durbar of chiefs, which would be followed by an exhibition and sale of arts and crafts at discounted prices.?

She said to unearth talents, an?artist’s?night would be held on the evening of day two of the festival, adding that artists would represent their neighbourhood in performances.?

Ms? Bosion?said on the last day of ‘December First’ there would be family fun games and cooking competitions among six zones of the Traditional Caterers Association to showcase their culinary skills in Ghanaian cuisines.?

?The six zones to compete are Tema Central, Tema East,?Kpone, Nungua,?Dodowa, and?Oyibi.?

To climax the event, she said the evening of the last day would see the organiza

tion of the ‘Yookpakpa’ fashion show, where fashion designers and those in the garment industry would use Ghanaian fabrics to make dresses fit for both formal and informal functions.?

Source: Ghana News Agency