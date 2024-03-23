CEO of GNA commends Tamale Office staff



Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager of Ghana News Agency (GNA) has commended staff of the Tamale Office of GNA for their dedication and commitment to duty despite the challenges they go through to gather and report news.

He said the Tamale Office was noted for producing quality stories and urged the staff to keep to their good works to serve the country with credible information.

Mr Owusu said this when he visited the office to interact with staff members and brief them about efforts being made to improve operations.

Mr Owusu, who had earlier visited Bolgatanga to inaugurate the Agency’s renovated Office in the Upper East Region, was accompanied by Mr Joseph Baffoe Director of Administration of the GNA.

Mr Owusu encouraged the staff to strive beyond their immediate challenges to continue to serve the nation and expressed management’s commitment to improve their operations.

He said preparatory works were ongoing to begin renovation works at the Tamale Office of the Agency under a facility from African D

evelopment Bank.

Mr Eric Amoh, Northern Regional Manager, GNA, briefed the General Manager on the operations of the office saying, despite the challenges, staff were committed to deliver on the mandate of the Agency.

Source: Ghana News Agency