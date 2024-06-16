

Dar-es-salam: The Stallions A’ displayed confidence at a pre-match press conference on Friday in Dar-Es-Salam on the eve of their opening match of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) against one of the three host countries, Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Stallions A’ coach Issa Balbon© appeared at the pre-match press conference with his captain Patrick Malo. The coach reassured that “Burkina has prepared very well. It will be felt from the first match.” His goal is to have a good competition and go as far as possible.





Its captain, Patrick Malo, stated that he could not have been clearer: “All the players are ready. We want to prove that Burkina Faso has talent and knows how to play football.”





The Burkinabe team arrived in Dar-Es-Salam early yesterday morning, Thursday, and continued in the afternoon with their first training session for active recovery after a long journey, but also to get back into shape with a few phases of rhythmic play.





The Tanzania vs Burkina Faso opening match is scheduled for this Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 5 p.m. GMT at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Burkina Faso is in Group B with the Central African Republic, Mauritania, Madagascar, and Tanzania. The CHAN KETZUG is played in three countries (Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania) from August 2 to 30, 2025.

