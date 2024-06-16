

Ouagadougou: The Minister of Infrastructure and Access to Landlocked Areas, Adama Luc Sorgho, conducted an inspection tour of several strategic road construction sites in the Burkinabe capital. This visit focused on assessing the progress of projects, particularly on the RN4, the North Ring Road, the bypass, and roads serving the defense and security forces.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the minister’s first stop was at National Road No. 4 (RN4), where widening work spans 22.3 km. This project also includes modernizing access to Thomas Sankara University, developing secondary roads, constructing an overpass and pedestrian bridges, and installing sanitation infrastructure. Despite technical constraints due to the presence of ONEA pipelines, the project execution rate has reached 61%, which the minister deemed satisfactory.





The delegation then proceeded to Kossodo to review the Northern Ring Road construction site. With work 82% complete, the project awaits specific imported bitumen for the road surface. Minister Sorgho emphasized the importance of opening the road to traffic temporarily to alleviate city congestion.





On the 125-km bypass, work is nearing completion, with only two kilometers of paving left. However, concerns remain regarding the situation of people affected by the project. The minister called for addressing these concerns promptly, highlighting the importance of social justice.





The tour concluded with a visit to roads developed for the SDF, particularly around the Bila Zagr© camp. The minister acknowledged the efforts made and stressed the importance of quality finishes, public lighting, and security in sensitive areas. “These infrastructures are strategic for the mobility and security of our forces in the current context,” Minister Sorgho stated.





Minister Sorgho reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering sustainable structures adhering to technical standards and urged construction companies to continue their work following best practices.

