Chinmay J. Upadhyat becomes Regional Vice President, South Asia for Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, announces that Chinmay J. Upadhyat has joined the Group as Regional Vice President, South Asia region.

Chinmay will be based in Nikkiso Cosmodyne India Private Ltd, their large manufacturing and competence center in Gujarat India.

This important addition to their management team is the result of growth in the market environment and is in line with the objectives of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso to better serve and support their customers in the Southern Asia Market.

Chinmay started his career in 1995 as a Production Engineer with Anup Engineering and Inductotherm India, then served as key account manager for ten years with Dresser Rand India. Since 2008 he has been Regional then Assistant General Manager for Burckhardt Compression India where he was responsible for sales and business development of new machines for the Indian market.

With his broad experience in the CNG, LNG, H2 and industrial gas markets in India, Chinmay will lead the Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases sales and service teams in this important region and embark on a mission to deliver market share growth in a sustainable and profitable way.

“Chinmay will be a perfect addition to our management team with his proficiency in business development, equipment, service, aftermarket sales and market knowledge,” according to Emile Bado, Vice President, Sales & Business Development of the Group.

Chinmay has a Mechanical Engineering degree from Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad, a Bachelor’s in Technology from JNRVD University, Rajasthan and an MBA from Sikkim Manipal University in Manipal.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com .