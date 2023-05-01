Church workers must remain committed to their calling – Rev. Dr Hiagbe

Reverend Dr Komi Hiagbe, Rector of the Global Theological Seminary (GTS), Centre for Capacity Building and Continuing Education (CCB and CE) has called on Christian leaders and church workers to remain committed to their calling.

He said it was important to remind ourselves of the call to serve God fully in all situations.

Dr Hiagbe made the call when he addressed GTS Akatsi Campus students at their maiden graduation ceremony held at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

He called for the commitment in doing God’s work regardless of any challenging moment that may occur along the line.

‘Under whatever condition, let us not be found wanting in doing God’s work. Know that you are serving God,’ he said.

Dr Hiagbe who was also the guest speaker during the short graduation ceremony which saw 20 graduands, commended them on their resolve to enhance their knowledge in doing God’s work.

He urged the graduands to move to higher heights after attaining their initial excellence in Christian Ministry courses.

Reverend Forestone Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, disclosed that the school was recommended for Catechists, Church Elders, Deacons, Administrtors, and other church workers who desire to be equipped for effective ministry.

The ceremony, which was held at the GEC’s Shalom Chapel auditorium, under the theme, ‘Christian Ministry as Service to Christ and His Kingdom,’ was part of the climax of this year’s Presbytery Representative Conference of the Church, Akatsi Presbytery.

Certificates were presented to all graduands who took part in the mandatory nine-month Ministry Course.

The ceremony brought together some governing council and management members of the school such as, Professor Sampson Agbozo, Council Chairman, Reverend Dr Michael Alloteh Iiamofig, Vice Rector, Dr Hayford BK Kwashie, Registrar, Reverend Forestone FK Tsagli, Presbytery Chairman, Akatsi, Rev. SK Agbeyome, as well as Pastors and Church workers.

