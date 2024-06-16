

Mombasa: A group of grassroots women leaders from the Coast region is calling on the youth to end ongoing protests and instead embrace dialogue and reconciliation to address their grievances. The leaders expressed concern that the frequent protests have resulted in the destruction of property, disruption of businesses, injuries, and loss of lives.





According to Kenya News Agency, the women leaders warned that such unrest risked reversing the government’s economic gains and deterring potential investors. The women, led by Afya Rama, want the government to be given time to deliver on its campaign pledges as outlined in the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.





‘The protests must now come to an end, and the government should be given a conducive environment to initiate and implement projects across the country,’ stated Ms. Rama, adding that the government would be able to deliver projects once the country is calm. She urged the youth to manage their rage, as it is counterproductive and may lead the country to anarchy like the neighbouring countries in the region. ‘We should not burn our country. Kenya is a haven of peace,’ she noted.





Ms. Rama further appealed to the youth not to participate in any other future protests to avert the looting of businesses by criminals who infiltrate the protests. Ms. Warda Ahmed echoed Rama’s sentiments, urging the youth to amicably resolve outstanding grievances against the government, as Kenya is an indivisible nation that should not slide into anarchy.





‘We are ready to traverse the country preaching peace through engagement with the youth by addressing the root causes of the protests,’ she said. She dissuades the youth from being used by political leaders to cause violence and destruction of properties in the guise of agitating for their rights, while in reality, they are being used as pawns by the political actors to achieve their egocentric and divisive goals.





‘We support the empowerment programme being spearheaded by the Deputy President. He should continue with the transformative initiative. When the election epoch comes, everyone will choose whoever they wish, but for now, we must respect the ruling administration,’ said Ms. Ahmed.





On her part, Ms. Amina Ridhwan said they are dismayed by the killings of youth during the protests, urging the government to initiate dialogue with youth and women’s groups instead of being sidelined. ‘We want peace for the country to prosper. Where will we run to? We want dialogue in everything. The youth are ours, but they are being used. We are advocating for social justice, peace and equality,’ she said, adding that the protests have led to the closure of businesses.

