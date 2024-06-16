

Ouagadougou: Burkinabe striker Dango Ouattara has been transferred from Bournemouth to Brentford for 5 years, sources close to the player have learned.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the Stallions’ left-footer was transferred for a record fee of around 50 million euros, or 32 billion 343 million CFA francs. He thus becomes the most expensive recruit in Brentford’s history.





The Burkinabe international is also the most expensive player in Burkina Faso’s history. His five-year contract comes with an option for an additional year.





His former club, Bournemouth, expressed their gratitude for his services.





Trained at SC Majestic (Burkina Faso), Dango Ouattara then played for Merlus de Lorient (France) before joining Bournemouth, where he played two seasons before signing with Brentford. SC Majestic will benefit from the financial benefits of this transfer.

