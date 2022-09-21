Delegation from Ministry for Information on working tour

The delegation led by the Vice-Minister from the Ministry for Information, Press and Radio, Atalia Modesta Baha, has begun working with staff from Radio Television Equatorial Guinea in Bata, in order to distribute audiovisual material to the TVGE district teams.

During the tour she is presenting the professional code of ethics for staff at the Ministry for Information, Press and Radio. Furthermore, the delegation presented staffing changes in response to the needs of the service.

After Bata, the delegation went to Evinayong, where it was received by local authorities led by the Governor of Centro Sur, Baltazar Mebha Esono Obono.

The delegation spent the night in Mongomo, and is to continue the tour on Wednesday in Ebibeyin and Djibloho.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government