Deriv’s partnership conference for top African achievers was a success

KIGALI, Rwanda, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From September 30 to October 2, 2022, Deriv hosted their top-performing affiliates in Africa at a conference filled with networking opportunities, knowledge-sharing sessions, and social engagements. Deriv team members came from all over the region to meet with the affiliates from their respective countries.

A total of 100 top affiliates from Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, and Uganda attended the 2-day conference that took place in Kigali, Rwanda. The affiliates participated in intimate roundtable discussions to exchange ideas and give feedback to improve Deriv’s partnership programmes. There were also learning sessions conducted by the affiliates themselves and the Deriv team.

Godfrey Zvenyika, Head of the Deriv Rwanda office, said, “The management and Africa Global Partnerships team planned and executed this event to absolute perfection. This conference gave us insight into how our partners can network and feed off each other, resulting in them performing even better. It was a total pleasure watching the interactions and networking during this conference.”

The success of this inaugural conference has inspired plans for future events. Godfrey continued, “This is the first of many to come, and I believe the conferences can only get better. We are already looking forward to the next conference in February 2023 for the Francophone countries.”

Isabel Gambura, Country Manager, further added, “The conference gave us an amazing opportunity to connect face-to-face and share experiences with our affiliates, people we have been partnering with for years. In fact, one of our top partners shared a very touching story about how our partnership had allowed her to lead an independent life. It was truly great to see how our programmes impact our partners’ lives.”

The event ended with a gala dinner to celebrate the achievements of all the conference attendees throughout their Deriv partnership. Check out the highlights of the conference here .

For the last 22 years, Deriv has built an extensive global affiliate network through some of the most attractive partnership programmes in the industry. With a mission to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere, it offers various opportunities to earn commission via a diverse suite of trading apps for desktop and mobile. Its affiliates all around the world enjoy 24/7 support and exclusive resources. Deriv’s product offering includes seven intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, unique trade types, and more. Some trading conditions, assets, and platforms are unavailable to clients residing in the European Union.

